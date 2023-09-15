ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens who are accused of murdering a five-year-old girl will remain behind bars until trial. Police said Galilea Samaniego was shot in the head and killed while she was sleeping at a mobile home in southwest Albuquerque last month.

Investigators believe Yahir Carballo, Alexander Barraza, and others were targeting a teen who lived at the home but they ended up hitting the five-year-old instead. The judge agreed with the state that both suspects would be a danger to the community if released.