ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Martinez and Danielle Ortiz, the two mothers charged in a fatal drunk driving crash that ended with each one losing a child, have agreed to plea deals. According to police, Martinez sped around the Big-I flyover, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier in late March 2021.

Ortiz told police on the scene that it all started with alcohol. Facebook Live videos taken just hours before the crash show Martinez and Ortiz appearing to drink alcohol in the car with a car seat in the back. Police say Martinez was in and out of it and was unresponsive that night.

Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter was killed in the crash. Ortiz’s infant son was also killed. Two other children who were in the car survived, and a video shows them inside the car with airbags inflated.

Last month, both mothers asked a judge to sever their cases so they would be tried separately, but now it looks like there will be no trial. The two are expected to change their plea next week.