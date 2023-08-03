ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are behind bars after trying to chase down their stolen pickup but investigators said they followed the wrong truck. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, J. Charles Cox and Jeremy Jones were driving separate cars on Tuesday when they spotted a red Ford pickup they thought was theirs.

They followed that pickup from I-40 and Juan Tabo all the way to a gas station on Isleta and I-25. Deputies said Cox tried to block it in then pulled a gun and opened fire. No one was hurt but deputies found bullet holes in the pickup. That truck turned out not to be stolen.

Cox was arrested and charged with the shooting. Jones was also arrested after deputies learned he had a warrant out on a breaking and entering charge.