ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men accused of shoplifting alcohol will remind behind bars until trial. The Albuquerque Police Department said Oliver Manning and Nathan Castillo are among the four seen on video stuffing liquor bottles into backpacks and then walking out of the Walgreens without paying earlier this month.

During the pretrial detention hearing, prosecutors said the thefts were so brazen that they sparked fear among store staff. “These thefts were happening in front of paying customers, causing security concerns to the business. The manager and employees indicated that the group was targeting the store daily, sometimes up to four times in one day,” said Daniel Tamarova, assistant district attorney.

Judge Lucy Solimon agreed and granted the motion to keep them behind bars.