Two aircraft trikes stolen from Double Eagle Airport

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — An Albuquerque pilot is asking people to keep their eyes on the skies after two aircrafts were stolen from his hangar at Double Eagle Airport.

Frank Dempsey said the thieves stole two trikes, which are essentially motorized gliders, from his hangar last Friday afternoon. He said both trikes cost more than $50,000 a piece.

“I hope I don’t get teary eyed, but this is our getaway and I’m just shocked that people can come in and resort to thievery and come in and steal from other people at a time like this.”

An #Albuquerque pilot is asking people to keep their eyes on the skies after two aircrafts that cost $50,000 a piece were stolen from his hangar at Double Eagle Airport. Story on @KRQE at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6XeNrFg0Lc — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) December 15, 2020

These are pictures of the two trikes that were stolen. The red one is Dempsey’s and the blue one is his friend’s who he shares the hangar with. Dempsey said he’s been a certified flight instructor for more than 20 years. He said on Sunday he was called by security at Double Eagle that his hangar had been broken into and that there was equipment thrown around the runway.

Dempsey also said the people who rent the hangar next to his, told him that they saw his hangar wide open on Friday around 3 p.m., and saw someone in there but assumed it was Dempsey or his friend.

But unfortunately, Dempsey said that was probably the thief at work.

“They disassembled everything here, and as quick as they were, they knew what they were doing,” said Dempsey. “So my guess is, they know something about this equipment. There’s some shady characters out there.”

Dempsey said there were a total of four trikes in the hangar. So he’s grateful the other two weren’t stolen. However, he did say the thieves damaged those other two trikes and the surveillance camera he placed in the hangar was also stolen. Dempsey said unfortunately his insurance won’t cover it.

KRQE did reach out to Bode Aviation which is the company Dempsey rents the hangar from. KRQE asked if Bode Aviation could share any surveillance video of the crime or had any response. But the manager did not want to comment.

APD said their auto theft detectives are investigating the case.