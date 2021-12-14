Two additional people charged in 2019 death of James Dunklee Cruz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of four-year-old James Dunklee Cruz and his alleged killer’s girlfriend are now facing charges in the boy’s death. The boy was killed at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana back in 2019.

At the time, his mother Krista Cruz said she left him with roommates. One of them, Zerrick Marquez, was not supposed to be left alone with the boy after prior signs of abuse.

He’s accused of beating Dunklee Cruz to death that day. Documents filed on Monday show Cruz and Marquez’s girlfriend Pamela Esparza are now facing charges including reckless child abuse resulting in death for allegedly allowing the abuse to take place.

Cruz and Esparza are expected in court next week.