NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have made two arrests. A pair of teens are accused of being involved in a murder case.

According to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP), a shooting took place on I-25 near mile maker 8. It was close to Las Cruces.

Through investigation, authorities concluded Benjamin Archuleta, 17, and a passenger were heading south on I-25 when the shooting happened. They had reportedly stopped at a gas station in Doña Ana before the incident and then were followed by another vehicle onto the interstate.

Archuleta was hit by gunfire after someone fired from the other vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died.

The other vehicle was found, and authorities identified the driver as Daniel Ortiz, 16. The passenger, and suspected shooter, was identified as Drake Armendariz, 16.

Ortiz and Armendariz were arrested on March 7 and March 9. They were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at/from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit shooting at/from a motor vehicle causing great bodily injury, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

NMSP continues to investigate.