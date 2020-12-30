Tularosa man sentenced to 12 years behind bars following fatal crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tularosa man will spend more than a decade behind bars after a deadly DWI crash in Roswell. Police say Luke Towner was drunk and driving 70-miles per hour on South Main Street in December of 2019 when he rear-ended a car at a red light.

Douglas Annis, 26, died at the scene and two others were hurt. Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Towner to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, and aggravated DWI. The Roswell Daily Record reports that Towner, who according to the personnel division of the Alamogordo Police Department was an officer with that department from 2013 to 2016.

