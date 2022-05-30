TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tucumcari man, 42-year-old Tyje Garrett, is accused of killing 46-year-old Michael Arellano Saturday night. Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28, New Mexico State Police responded to Cemetery Rd. and the 4000 block of County Road 63 in Tucumcari in reference to a shooting victim.

Police say Garrett and Arellano were at a graduation party. They say sometime during the party the two men got into a verbal altercation and Arellano left the party and was seen walking north on Cemetery Rd. According to police Garrett also left the party in his truck and drove past Arellano, then turned around and drove back toward Arellano.

Police say Garrett got out of his truck and approached Arellano and the two got into another verbal altercation. They say during the altercation, Garrett allegedly shot Arellano multiple times and left the scene. Garrett was taken into custody by Logan Police in Logan, New Mexico. He was booked into the Quay County Detention Center and is charged with an open count of first degree murder.