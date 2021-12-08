Truth or Consequences police search for gun store thief

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in truth or Consequences are asking for help in identifying the driver behind a theft at a gun store. Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Tundra pulled up to the Gunher’s Gun and Amo Store on North Date St.

Police say thieves then stole the business’s neon sign. The truck has a chrome grill, and silver stock rims. If you’ve seen it, you’re asked to call the police with the information.