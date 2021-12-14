Truth or Consequences Police Dept. searches for stolen museum figure

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Truth or Consequences Police Department reports that it is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen figure from a local museum. TCPD states that a Native American figure fixture was recently taken from the Geronimo Springs Museum.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen item or the possible identity of the individual or individuals responsible for the incident is asked to call Central Dispatch at (575)894-711. Any information provided to authorities, including the caller’s identity, can remain anonymous.

