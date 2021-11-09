Truth or Consequences fleet service center, nearby business burglarized

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Truth or Consequences are investigating burglaries at the city’s fleet center and at the business next store. The Truth or Consequences Police Department reports that on Friday, Nov. 5 around 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the city’s fleet service center on South Broadway in reference to a burglary.

Authorities state several pieces of work equipment were taken from the property and that a city pickup truck, a white 2010 Chevrolet Colorado was also stolen. The Chevrolet Colorado truck has the license plate G79498 and has a tailgate that belongs to a GMC Canyon.

Police say the pickup has city seal stickers and the words “FLEET MAINT.” on it. The department states that after responding to the burglary at the service center, officers then responded to the Fast Cash located next to the service center regarding a burglary in which several valuable items were taken including jewelry and tools.

Officers continue to investigate both burglaries and are asking the public for any information regarding the crimes. Anyone with information related to the burglaries or vehicle thefts is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111. Callers can remain anonymous.