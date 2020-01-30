Breaking News
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in southwest Albuquerque
Police crews are seen in a residential area in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday, January 30, 2020. (KRQE Trevier Gonzalez)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department reports a male intruder was shot while attempting to enter a home.

The subject who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A KRQE News 13 crew is at the scene on the 1300 block of Sonya Avenue SW where Albuquerque Police Department vehicles can be seen. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

