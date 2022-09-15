GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Houston truck driver for DWI in western New Mexico. They say 45-year-old Johnnie Punch Jr. pulled into the Gallup Port of Entry on September 2 to buy a permit. Inspectors say he wouldn’t follow directions.

That’s when a state police officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Police say his blood alcohol content was .25 which is three times the legal limit. They also found half-empty alcohol containers and a full bottle of liquor in the cab.