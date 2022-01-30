ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for stealing a city vehicle and running from police. According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Carlos Saiz stole the city vehicle outside a home in northwest Albuquerque.

Detectives followed the vehicle. The complaint says Saiz dumped the car at a nearby apartment complex because he thought it was a bait car. He then jumped into another stolen truck.

During an attempted traffic stop, detectives put a tracker on the stolen truck before Saiz took off again when officers finally caught up with Saiz, he initially told officers he was asked to move the city vehicle, but later admitted to stealing the city car.

He also told officers he knew there was a gun inside the stolen truck. Saiz has been charged with auto theft, fleeing an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of meth. At last check, he was being held at MDC.