Troubled teen facing pretrial detention in another case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque teen who can’t stay out of trouble was back in court again.

Police say 18-year-old Mylin Bill was behind the wheel of a stolen car and caused a three-car pile-up last month. Judge Daniel Gallegos kept him locked up until trial for finding a stolen gun near the car.

Prosecutors also want pretrial detention in a different case where police say Bill shot at a pregnant woman just a day before the crash. KRQE News 13 is waiting to find out what Judge Cristina Jaramillo’s decision is.

