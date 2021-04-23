Troubled Albuquerque teen locked up again after violating probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen who has spent most of his childhood in trouble is facing more trouble. Nineteen-year-old Mylin Bill is no stranger to law enforcement. Police have connected him to a number of crimes around the city starting when he was just 16-years-old. On Thursday, he was arrested again.

Shooting a pregnant woman, stealing vehicles, and shooting another teen outside a movie theater are just a few things Bill has been connected to. By the time he was 16, police said he had already managed to rack up 44 felony cases against him. “Mr. Bill, you just turned 18,” Judge Daniel Gallegos said to him at a detention hearing in 2019. “Welcome to the real world. The things that you may have been able to get away with when you were under 18 isn’t going to fly anymore.”

In August, Bill was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, having a stolen car and stolen gun. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation. After credit for time served, Bill was released last month.

It didn’t take him long to get in trouble again. He was arrested Thursday at Central and Eubank for violating his probation. “He was wanted for a probation violation of four separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” Deputy Joseph Montiel with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, he is back at the Metropolitan Detention Center. “We are happy to work with our federal partners to track down the most egregious criminals in the city and country,” Montiel said. “At the ripe age of 19, that is very unfortunate.”

KRQE News 13 asked for details on how Bill violated his probation but did not get a clear answer. The Albuquerque Police Department said Bill will appear before a metro court judge soon.