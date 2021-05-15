APD arrest man linked to triple homicide on federal gun possesion charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man on federal charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm Friday night. Richard Kuykendall, 41, was tracked down late Friday and a SWAT team was sent in to set up a perimeter around the residence of 816 Eastridge Drive NE.

Richard Kuykendall

Kuykendall’s charges stem from a shooting incident Wednesday that left three men dead in an alleyway at Cutler Avenue and San Pedro Drive and where Kukendall allegedly had a gun. A vehicle with the bodies of the deceased was then left in the parking lot at Kaseman Hospital.

Kuykendall was arrested without incident Friday evening. Homicide detectives with APD interviewed him Saturday morning before he was booked on the federal arms charges. The investigation into the death of the three men is ongoing. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.