Trio accused of stealing car from CNM parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police say it happened on November 29 at the Central New Mexico Community College’s main campus.

The three suspects are seen driving around in a silver BMW, near the Trades Building. As they were leaving, they spotted a Toyota Prius arriving. They are seen waiting for the driver to go into the building.

Two men then steal the Catalytic Converter while a woman was on the lookout. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.