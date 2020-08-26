Trial begins for man accused of pulling officer inside truck, driving off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection got underway Wednesday in the trial for a suspected truck thief who took an officer for a wild ride. Albuquerque Police found Michael Nieto sleeping inside a truck in a neighborhood near I-40 and Rio Grande back in June of 2019.

Officers spotted a gun inside the cab and ordered the 18-year-old to get out. That’s when Nieto drove off with an officer still holding onto his arm. Nieto eventually crashed into a car head-on at Rio Grande and I-40 and was arrested.

His trial starts Thursday and is expected to last through Friday. Nieto is charged with aggravated battery on a police officer and is facing around 25 years in prison.

