Trial underway for Roswell man accused of murdering his family

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is underway for the Roswell man accused of killing his wife and four daughters nearly five years ago. Juan Villegas, 40, is accused of shooting Cynthia Villegas and their daughters ages three to 14 in their home in June 2016.

Villegas was later found in Mexico. Testimony in his trail started on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Villegas committed the murders after discovering his wife was planning to divorce him. According to the Roswell Daily Record, the defense is arguing an unnamed person with a history of threatening the family is responsible for the deaths. The trial is expected to last through the end of the month.