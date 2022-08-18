ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is underway for John Ensor who is accused of killing a 12 and 17-year-old in 2021. Investigators say Ensor tried to pass a car on Highway 2 near Roswell last year when he crashed head-on into Danae Sosa and her younger sister Darely.

Investigators say they found a syringe with either meth or fentanyl in Ensor’s car and he was on probation for a DWI at the time of the crash. Ensor’s trial started earlier this week and is expected to wrap up Friday. If convicted, he faces 30 years in jail.