Trial underway for man accused of killing Albertsons customer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man charged with murder at an Albuquerque Albertsons is now underway. Lucas Herron is accused of stabbing Daniel Sandoval to death as Sandoval and his wife left the grocery store in 2018.

In Wednesday’s opening statements, the prosecutor said the couple was joking in their car and made accidental eye contact with Herron before they went into the store. He says Herron took offense to that and confronted Sandoval, an argument ensued and Sandoval threw a punch at Herron and Herron stabbed Sandoval.

The defense says Herron acted in self-defense. “He’s got the knife all ready to go, and he just sticks it right in the center of Mr. Sandoval’s chest, aiming for the heart and essentially hits the heart,” said David Waymire, deputy district attorney.

The trial is expected to last through October 13.