Trial underway for man accused of breaking into home and killing woman in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements are underway in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a woman after a break-in. Morgan Quarles the third is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting near 2nd and Montanyo in 2017.

Police say he went to the home with other men to get a car. The men allegedly broke into the home, and Quarles shot Janet Medina for not giving up the keys.

Medina’s friend was shot by another suspect. The men took off and were later arrested. The trial is expected to run into next week.