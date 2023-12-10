ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of recording a 13-year-old being sexually abused and posting it online will begin her jury trial Monday.

Yarelis Cespedes is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor harassment charge.

Recently, she was also reportedly caught at Coronado Mall shoplifting more than $3,000 worth of merchandise and had been caught doing fentanyl, a direct violation of her release conditions.

After a review of her case, the state decided to revoke her release, and she has been in custody since last month.

The trial starts Monday at 8:30 am.