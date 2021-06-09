Note: Stream may contain graphic and disturbing content regarding the case. Stream may cut in and out due to connectivity issues.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the trial for a man charged with raping and killing a six-year-old. Leland Hust is accused of the crime against Ariana “Jade” Romeo in Rio Rancho back in 2018.

Hust was arrested after a DNA match. The trial is taking place in Valencia County after his attorney requested it be moved from Sandoval County claiming he would not get a fair trial due to past media coverage.

Jury selection took place on Monday and Tuesday. Online records show the trial is scheduled to last for three days.