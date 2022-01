ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a man accused in a downtown Albuquerque murder is set to begin Monday. In March of 2020, police say then 18-year-old Nathaniel Hernandez and four others went to a house on Arno St., near Central Ave. and Coal Ave.

One of the other suspects told police he had an issue with someone who lived there and the group was planning to rob the place. Four people at the home were shot including Jeffrey Baca who died. Hernandez’s trial is expected to last a week.