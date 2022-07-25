Day nine of testimony in three week trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The prosecution in the trial of Fabian Gonzales is expected to continue calling more witnesses Monday morning, entering a third week of testimony. Accused of reckless child abuse resulting in death, Gonzales is charged in the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from day nine of trial on this page. Coverage is expect to begin sometime this morning.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors allege the 10-year-old girl was strangled to death by an unknown man. Victoria’s mother’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, are then said to have attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

The defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

Jurors have now heard from 23 different witnesses in the case. The trial is expected to last three full weeks.

Last Friday, a fingerprint expert described finding Gonzales’ prints on a mop and a few DVDs inside the Martens apartment. Meanwhile, APD’s lead detective described the course of the case investigation and played parts of Gonzales’ police interrogation.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.