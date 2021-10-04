Trial set to begin for man charged in 2018 killing of grocery store customer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is set to begin on Monday for the man accused of killing a grocery store customer. Deputies say Lucas Herron attacked Daniel Sandoval in 2018 as he and his wife left the Albertsons at Coors and Rio Bravo.

According to a criminal complaint, Herron claimed Sandoval appeared to be talking bad about him so he confronted Sandoval. However, Sandoval’s wife told investigators he pointed at Herron and said he looked like her brother.

Investigators say Sandoval threw a punch and Herron stabbed Sandoval in the torso. The trial is scheduled to continue through October 13.