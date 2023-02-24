ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a Sandia High School senior, Izaiah Garcia will now face a trial in the fall for another 2019 murder case. According to newly filed court records, Garcia is now expected to go to trial in September for the murder of 21-year-old Cayla Campos.

Campos was killed in a shooting at Bianchetti Park near Lomas and Tramway in October 2019. Investigators say she and her boyfriend were playing Pokémon Go at the park on a Friday night when Garcia shot Campos.

Investigators believe Garcia shot at Campos and her boyfriend as they tried to drive away from witnessing a robbery. They believe Garcia fired shots at Campos’ car, hitting and killing the aspiring dental hygienist.

Before the Campos murder trial takes place, Garcia is expected to be sentenced for the 2019 killing of 17-year-old Sean Markey. Markey was shot and killed just weeks before the Campos murder took place. A jury convicted Garcia of the killing in a 2021 trial.

Sentencing for the Markey murder case is now slated to take place on March 23. Garcia faces life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 30 years.

Prosecutors say Garcia killed Markey during a homecoming house party near Eubank and Montgomery. Witnesses claim Garcia showed up at the party to seek revenge on another teen, but instead shot and killed Markey who was an innocent bystander.

Now 22-years-old, Garcia is also facing charges for an attempted murder that took place behind bars. He’s accused stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center, allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother.