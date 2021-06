NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New details are emerging in the trial of the former New Mexico State Police officer charged with drug trafficking. He’s set to be back in court later in June.

Daniel Capehart was arrested in 2018, accused of stealing drugs seized during arrests and then offering them to women he was interested in. Capehart turned down a plea deal saying he would rather go to trial.

His trial was delayed due to the pandemic but has now been rescheduled to start on June 21.