SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the teen charged with killing high school basketball star J.B. White is scheduled to begin Wednesday. Tuesday marked the end of jury selection in the case against 18-year-old Estevan Montoya. He’s accused of shooting and killing White at a house party in 2020 after a minor dispute.

A highly sought-after basketball recruit from Santa Fe High School, White committed to play for the University of New Mexico and even made arrangements to graduate early so he could join the Lobos sooner. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday morning.