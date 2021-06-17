Trial of man accused of raping, killing Rio Rancho girl enters day six

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial of Leland Hust is entering day six on Thursday as he is accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl in 2018. On Wednesday, prosecutors played another interview of Hust.

The officer on the stand said Hust’s stories didn’t match up. “There was a mention where he stated I went to sleep right away, and there there were mentions on somewhere in between those times,” said the officer. “The first time was very direct and then as we kind of probed and questioned more, is when the inconsistencies started to come out.”

Video played in court Wednesday also showed Hust getting more and more agitated as investigators press him for answers.

Investigator: “Your DNA is in places it shouldn’t be.”

Hust: “I didn’t touch her. Why? Why is my DNA on stuff? I didn’t touch her.”

Investigators testified that details of Hust’s story changed from one interview to the next but Hust kept denying any memory of hurting Ariana.

Hust is expected to take the stand before the conclusion of the trial which is expected to last seven to ten days. Hust faces life in prison if convicted.