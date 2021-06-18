Trial of man accused of raping, killing Rio Rancho girl enters day 7

Day 7 of the trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial of Leland Hust is entering day seven on Friday. Hust is accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl in 2018. 

On Thursday, a handwritten note was at the center of the Leland Hust trial. While in the Sandoval County Jail, Hust wrote a letter that was handed to detectives. They say it revealed more inconsistencies in his story, including that he was in the room with Romeo the night of the murder–something he denied in prior interviews.

Hust is expected to take the stand before the conclusion of the trial which is expected to last seven to ten days. Hust faces life in prison if convicted.

