Trial of local man charged with two separate murders begins Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Izaiah Garcia is headed to trial this week. Garcia is accused in the shooting death of Sandia high student Sean Markey at a homecoming party back in 2019.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday. Markey, 17, was killed but investigators say Markey was not the intended target. They say Garcia was going after another teen at the party who is believed to have beaten up Garcia’s friend.

This is also not the only time investigators believe an innocent person got caught in the crossfire of Garcia’s retaliation attempts. He is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos a few weeks later while she was playing Pokemon Go in an Albuquerque park.

Investigators say Garcia mistakenly thought the person who attacked his friend was in Campos’s car.

