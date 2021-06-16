WATCH LIVE: Trial of Leland Hust, accused of raping and killing Rio Rancho girl, heads into day five

Note: Stream may contain graphic and disturbing content regarding the case. Stream may also cut in and out due to connectivity issues.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial of Leland Hust is entering day five on Wednesday as he is accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl in 2018. During day four of the trial, a video was played of a safe house interview with Hust from November 11, 2018.

In the video, Hust says Romeo was fine when he went to bed the previous evening. However, an autopsy says Romeo was found strangled.

A medical examiner was cross-examined about her findings involving several pieces of evidence including the rape kit. The state argued the findings put Hust at the scene however, the defense says his DNA isn’t the only male DNA found.

A key witness took the stand on Monday and was pressed on another case that came to life during the murder investigation. Winston Scates is the owner of the Rio Rancho home that Romeo lived in along with her mother, Hust, and at least six others.

Investigators say they found out Scates molested another girl in the home. In 2019, Scates pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact for inappropriately touching another young girl but repeatedly denied touching or killing Romeo on the stand. The defense argued that Scates has not always been truthful with the police.

Hust is expected to take the stand before the conclusion of the trial which is expected to last seven to ten days. Hust faces life in prison if convicted.