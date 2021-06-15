NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl in 2018 will enter day four on Tuesday. A judge adjourned Monday’s trial in the middle of testimony provided by a forensic analyst and is expected to be cross-examined Tuesday. KRQE will live stream the trial on this page.

Leland Hust is accused of raping and killing Ariana Jade Romero at a Rio Rancho house. On Monday, the owner of the house, Winston Scates took the stand stating that he saw Romero the night before her death and testified that he didn’t see Hust during the initial panic, but did see him once police arrived at the scene.

In 2019, Scates pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact for inappropriately touching another young girl in the home but repeatedly denied touching or killing Romero on the stand. Hust is expected to take the stand before the conclusion of the trial which is expected to last seven to ten days.