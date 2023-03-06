GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving an SUV through a parade in Gallup, New Mexico, in August 2022 will have his trial moved. Jeff Irving appeared in court this morning for a hearing on his request to change the location of his trial.

Irving is accused of driving through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit. More than a dozen people, including two police officers, were hurt in the incident.

Irving was first charged with DWI when he was just 17 years old. Since then, the now 33-year-old has been charged at least half a dozen times with driving without a license and prosecutors say he has a history of not showing up to court.

Irving’s lawyer argued the case got so much attention in McKinley County that it would not be possible for Irving to get a fair trial. Judge Kyle Swingle ruled that the trial will be moved to Valencia County. The court is planning to hold the trial this summer.