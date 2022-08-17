NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Robert Nelson, the man accused of trying to kill a New Mexico State Police Officer, has been postponed. Officer Sharron Duran pulled over Nelson in 2020 because he was tailgating.

As soon as she walked up to the car, Nelson was seen firing three shots at Duran, before taking off down I-40 before being eventually arrested. Duran was shot in the hand and her bulletproof vest stopped another bullet. Nelson was supposed to go to trial this month. His attorneys asked that it be postponed for psychiatric evaluation.