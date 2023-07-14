ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile case that brought down former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs is set to go in front of a jury on Monday. It was a 2017 KRQE investigation that brought down Krebs. He was exposed for using thousands of dollars from his UNM credit card on trips to Final Four tournaments and a pricey private golfing trip to Scotland which Krebs has defended in the past. “I saw this as an appropriate use of university money to generate support for athletics,” said Krebs in 2017.

Krebs resigned from the position in the spring of 2017 and was charged in 2019. Initially, the charges Krebs was facing included embezzlement, unlawful interest in a public contract, and tampering with evidence. Investigators said he destroyed electronic documents and tried to interfere with the release of public records.

At the time, then Attorney General Hector Balders called it a ‘dangerous practice.’ “”What’s egregious is they were even deleting and destroying records to tell a different story to the community and that’s something that really needs to be scrutinized closely,” said Balderas in 2018.

Krebs’ trial is set to begin on Monday but he won’t be facing all those charges. Just last month, current attorney general Raúl Torrez dropped all but two embezzlement charges against Krebs. He said in court filings that while some of the actions behind those charges may have violated university policy, the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Krebs had criminal intent at the time.

According to court documents, the state plans on calling a number of UNM employees and record custodians to the stand as well as people who attended the now infamous Scotland golf trip with Krebs to testify about the trip and how it was paid for.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday morning. The trial is expected to last five days.