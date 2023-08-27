ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Sergio Almanza continues Monday morning. He is accused of driving an ATV along Central and Tingley back in December of 2021 when he hit and killed a 7-year-old boy. The boy was crossing the road with his father after the River of Lights.

Investigators said Almanza fled to Mexico after the crash but later turned himself in more than a month after the fatal hit and run.

Almanza is charged with homicide by vehicle and tampering with evidence, along with other charges.

The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m.