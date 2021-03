ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for an accused serial rapist has been pushed back. Eli Kronenanker was accused of raping a woman he met online in 2015.

The jury, in that case, found him not guilty. However, Kronenanker is still facing rape charges for a 2013 case where crucual evidence was destroyed under the previous district attorney’s office.

The trial for that case was scheduled to happen in May 2021 but has now been pushed back. A new trial date has not been set.