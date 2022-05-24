ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 13-year-old accused of killing a fellow student could be headed to trial in the fall. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August of 2021.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police search for five teens accused in Albuquerque gas station shooting
- Albuquerque: Shea Serrano project begins filming in Albuquerque, casts local actor
- New Mexico: Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 23 de Mayo 2022
Police say Hargrove was attempting to stand up for classmates who were being bullied by Saucedo when he was shot and killed. Tuesday attorney’s from both sides met to discuss the upcoming trial. The defense is requesting an in-person jury trial and could possibly file a change of venue request. Judge Catherine Begaye is giving both sides the summer to prepare. A trial is expected in the fall.