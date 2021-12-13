Trial date to be set in trial of Malcolm Torres, accused of murdering stepdaughter

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Malcolm Torres, the man accused of murdering his five-year-old stepdaughter has been delayed again. Torres is charged with the murder of Renezmae Calzada whose body was found in 2019 in the Rio Grande outside of Española.

The case is moving through federal court and has already been delayed several times with both the prosecution and defense asking for more time to gather evidence. A tentative trial date was set for Monday, Dec. 13 but that has been postponed again.

The newest court filing shows there’s a target date of December 17 to set a trial date.