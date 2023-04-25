NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trial date has been set for the woman facing charges for a wrong-way chase and deadly crash on I-25.

Jeannine Jaramillo was arrested in 2022 after police claimed she drove the wrong way down I25 near Santa Fe. The incident lead to a crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas firefighter.

She reportedly told cops a man forced her to do it, but police believe she was alone the whole time.

According to court documents, Jaramillo’s trial is now set for late January. She’s facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder.