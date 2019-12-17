Live Now
Trial continues for state senator accused of drinking and driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Day two of the trial of the state senator accused of drinking and driving was underway on Tuesday morning.

Senator Richard Martinez was arrested this summer in Española after he crashed into another car. The victims, Johnny and Gerri Sisneros testified on Monday stating their injuries have impacted their lives dramatically.

In court, an Española firefighter and police officer testified about the night of the call. The officer said Martinez seemed to be intoxicated but he refused a test.

The prosecution believes that should be enough to convict Martinez of his charge. Senator Martinez faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

