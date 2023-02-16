ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial continues for the men accused of torturing and killing two Albuquerque teens in 2018. The suspects that are on trial are Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins. All three men are accused of murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

On the night of the incident, 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmen Lateef told friends they were going to buy marijuana and a gun. However, the boys ended up being abducted, tortured, and murdered. Their bodies were later found buried on the West Mesa.

The trial began Wednesday, Feb. 15. Thursday morning where prosecutors presented Snapchat video footage. Anthony Aragon, a fourth man tied to the crime, took the stand. Aragon previously plead guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy for helping dispose of the bodies of the teen boys. When asked about his role in the murder of the boys Aragon said that he did not kill anyone and that going back to bury the bodies was somebody else’s idea.

Aragon also testified that he left the state and went to Nevada just hours after the bodies were buried. The trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow.