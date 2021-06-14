Note: Stream may contain graphic and disturbing content regarding the case. Stream may also cut in and out due to connectivity issues.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Leland Hust the man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl continues Monday. Last week, the state called a field investigator with OMI to the stand, to talk about what he saw when he arrived on scene that August morning in 2018.

“The photo depicts an overall view of the decedent, laying mostly supine on the floor of the residence this was the position she was in when I arrived on scene,” said Frank Tomlinson, a field investigator with OMI. “Photo 13 is the lower extremeties, specifically the vaginal area of the decedent, showing possible trauma and blood,” Tomlinson said on the stand.

Tomlinson says when he arrived on the scene, all he knew was that a child had been found dead under suspicious circumstances. The state showed Tomlinson pictures he had taken of six year old Ariana Jade Romeo’s body, the way it was found at the scene.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said DNA evidence proves Leland Hust murdered Ariana Jade Romeo. The defense says police forced Hust to believe he had committed the crime. The girls mother, Stephanie Romeo, was the first to testify Wednesday and recalled the moment she found her daughter’s body. Ariana’s body was found in August 2018, naked from the waist down and bloody in the Rio Rancho home she shared with her mother, Hust and at least six other people.

The judge expects the trial to last seven to ten days.