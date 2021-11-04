Trial continues for man accused of murdering UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Friends of the University of New Mexico baseball player, Jackson Weller, testified on Thursday during the trial for his accused killer Darian Bashir. Friends told the jury they were out with Weller in 2019 in Nob Hill and found themselves in a fight with several men.

They say they had separated Weller and Bashir’s friends and they were ready to leave and call it a night when Bashir showed up and shot Weller. Bashir’s attorneys claim Weller and his friends were the aggressors and Bashir felt threatened.

