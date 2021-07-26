Trial continues for man accused of killing teen at 2019 homecoming party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused in a deadly shooting at a 2019 homecoming party is scheduled to continue Monday morning. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Last week, the intended target of the shooting that left a Sandia High School student dead two years ago took the stand. Investigators say Garcia’s intended target was Christian Mattock, a man he had a feud with in school. Mattock, who’s in custody for a different case, took the stand Friday, but despite being offered immunity for what he might say, he still refused to testify.

On Friday the jury also heard from residents in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. Many described the scene as “mayhem” and “chaos” after the gunshots rang out.